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Penthouses for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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90 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Invest…
$165,272
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Los Alcazares, just 200 meters from the Men…
$165,285
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$482,449
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$462,221
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Investment Opp…
$165,272
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$425,507
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers 24 …
$402,445
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers 24 …
$536,208
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a selection o…
$461,139
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Bright and Stylish Golf Flats in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Los Alcázares can b…
$461,802
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$427,546
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover the latest project created for those looking for quality, comfort and privileged lo…
$375,649
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover a new residential offering created for those looking for quality, comfort and privi…
$468,116
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Quality and design Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: high quality, modern …
$392,871
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a selection o…
$461,139
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
2–4 Bedroom Sea View Apartments in a Golf Resort in Los Alcázares These modern apartments ar…
$535,949
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$485,338
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover a new residential promotion designed for those looking for quality, comfort and pri…
$456,558
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Residential Complex Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor in Los Alcazares M…
$490,263
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers 18 …
$437,039
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Located in Los Alcazares, on the picturesque Costa Calida, this new residential complex offe…
$472,739
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Each home reflects the essence of exclusivity: high quality, modern design and attention to …
$392,871
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Quality and design Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: high quality, modern …
$392,871
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a selection o…
$495,733
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Bright and Stylish Golf Flats in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Los Alcázares can b…
$392,358
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
New Build Golf Front Apartments and Villas in La Serena Golf Los Alcazares Exclusiv…
$520,897
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$524,677
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with a generous rooftop terrace,  swimming pools and sea view  in a prive…
$482,732
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
New Build Residential Complex Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor in Los Alcazares Modern Co…
$456,051
Leave a request
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