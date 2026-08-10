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Penthouses for sale in Estepona, Spain

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134 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$5,52M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$1,00M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Floor 4
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$7,25M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Golfside Apartments with Low Maintenance Cost Communal Facilities in Estepona This n…
$640,101
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Golden Hills introduces a refined residential concept of 40 luxury duplex homes with 3 and 4…
$764,586
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful penthouse apartment with fully fitted kitchen, cozy terrace, community pool on roo…
$663,067
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish New Build Properties in the "Golden Triangle" area of Estepona This new property is …
$1,53M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse with amazing sea view, chill-out rooftop terrace, gym, and coworking space …
$453,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish New Build Properties in the "Golden Triangle" area of Estepona This new property is …
$1,07M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$851,898
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$870,392
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium elegant penthouse with sea and mountain view, breathtaking rooftop terrace and swimm…
$963,958
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Energy-Efficient Apartments with Spectacular Panoramic Views in Estepona, Malaga This new de…
$1,35M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
Amazing beach penthouse with big terrace and seaview located in a premium residential with p…
$526,492
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in Estepona New Golden Mile Estepona has become one of the most …
$702,822
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Spectacular Sea Views Apartments Near the Beach in Estepona The apartments are situated in t…
$862,062
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
Bright Contemporary Apartments with Generous Terraces in Estepona This development is locate…
$722,997
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Superior duplex penthouse with private pool, spa and stunning sea view located close to the …
$2,09M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Nature-Friendly Apartments in a Residential Complex in Estepona Málaga The newly-bu…
$859,571
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by Golf in Estepona Newly built apartments are i…
$486,144
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to the Sea in Estepona Spain Estepona is one of the most authe…
$656,243
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Outstanding Apartments and Penthouses with Communal Swimming Pool in Estepona Estepona, loca…
$1,28M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury Penthouse with community pool, large roof top terrace, & panoramic sea views, located…
$1,34M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Modern Apartments and Penthouses in the New Golden Mile Estepona These apartments for sale i…
$2,13M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 3
Attractive penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view located in a luxury re…
$867,731
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning modern penthouse with sea and mountain view, swimming pool and gorgeous rooftop ter…
$1,11M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Eco-Friendly Apartments with Generous Terraces in the Heart of Estepona Málaga This new deve…
$992,139
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