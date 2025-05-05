Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Discover your new home in the heart of Golf Valley with this stunning penthouse in Marbella …
$1,03M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Great opportunity! Renovated and cozy PENTHOUSE in the Dama de Noche urbanization, just a fe…
$451,725
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Renovated duplex penthouse that seamlessly blends contemporary design with a warm Scandinavi…
$2,76M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MOTIVATED SELLER! Welcome to this remarkable penthouse nestled in one of Nueva Andalucía's…
$654,868
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ATTRACTIVE 1-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE CLOSE TO ALL KINDS OF SHOPS. Located in the exclusive area of…
$337,092
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this stunning modern penthouse ideally located just 700 meters from the beautiful b…
$858,234
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this stunning modern apartment, ideally located just 700 meters from the beautiful …
$681,386
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
We are glad to introduce you to the BEST Penthouse in Costa del Sol. With Almost 1200m2, th…
$4,19M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Discover this incredible newly renovated attic with spectacular views to the sea in San Pedr…
$735,893
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/7
Excellent location! Key Ready! Golden Visa Spain! Modern penthouse with high-quality finish…
$604,912
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the peaceful streets of San Pedro de Alcántara, the Los Jazmines penthouse stands…
$1,34M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
It’s design features an exquisite inspiration of a minimalist touch of luxury and natural be…
$2,98M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
We are delighted to present you this wonderful brand new renovated duplex penthouse, in one …
$1,23M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Jardines de Nueva Andalucía: Elegance, Comfort, and Panoramic Views Ex…
$1,08M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This fantastic penthouse is located in the center of Nueva Andalucía, with its excellent loc…
$764,197
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This Penthouse in Nueva Andalucía is fully renovated to a very high class with Scandinavian …
$771,653
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The property offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms en suite along with stunning views of the La …
$394,268
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Spacious four-bedroom, duplex penthouse in the Los Pinos de Aloha complex, Nueva Andalucía, …
$781,179
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Presenting an extraordinary 3-bedroom duplex penthouse nestled within the prestigious Magna …
$2,98M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property: Modern beach side penthouse with 3 bedroom apartment with a fantastic private terr…
$800,355
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully renovated penthouse apartment is ideally located on the main pedestrian str…
$565,371
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Welcome to this exceptional corner penthouse located in the heart of the sought-after Los Na…
$734,761
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The large, inviting roof terrace offers breathtaking views of the picturesque Nueva Andaluci…
$988,024
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Boasting fantastic open views, this spectacular duplex penthouse is within the sought-after …
$843,447
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Location and views take centre stage in this smart apartment. Lodged on the penultimate floo…
$2,11M
