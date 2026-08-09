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Penthouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

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15 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
We present you this impressive apartment, located on one of the highest floors of the Sunset…
$1,64M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Pools in Sought After Benidorm Costa Blanca Set between cha…
$639,580
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm, everything can be enjoyed in Eagle Tower. A privileged l…
$855,873
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Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 372 m²
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm, everything can be enjoyed in Eagle Tower. A privileged l…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$2,38M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover this impressive new penthouse located on the 30th floor with an exclusive roof on t…
$1,70M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Key ready exclusive high end duplex penthouse with private pool, large terrace and sea view …
$1,64M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Penthouse with 3 bedrooms and sea views. A luxury residential complex. Its unbeatable locati…
$1,66M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
The apartments with sea views are part of a prestigious new residential complex, which inclu…
$910,177
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Imagine waking up to a sea breeze every day. Discover exclusive 1-4 bedroom apartments locat…
$2,32M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 34/34
Key ready large high end penthouse with amazing sea view, big roof top terrace, interior poo…
$1,11M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New construction apartments with excellent common areas.The sea and nature as a backdrop for…
$1,03M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We present a unique opportunity to acquire a premium penthouse in Sunset Cliffs. Located on …
$1,67M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Are you ready to discover a home that combines the ultimate in luxury, comfort, and location…
$673,260
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