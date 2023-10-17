Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

14 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€725,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxury Apartments Complex next to the Beach in Benidorm The apartments are situated in Benid…
€1,69M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
An impressive residential area located just 300 meters from Poniente Beach in Benidorm. Ben…
€1,03M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
€880,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 16
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
€250,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Apartment in front of the island of Benidorm, with three bedrooms, two rooms, independent ki…
€795,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
Apartment located in the most exclusive area of Benidorm. The city is located on the shores …
€761,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 19
This wonderful two-level penthouse is located on the 18th and 19th floors of a pastry buildi…
€250,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with garage in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with garage
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Luxurious project of 8 apartments located on the 1st line of Playa Poniente in Benidorm. Wit…
€1,25M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 24
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
€1,12M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 214 m²
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
€2,65M
