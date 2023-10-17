UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Benidorm
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
190 m²
34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
91 m²
21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
372 m²
24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
325 m²
24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€725,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
430 m²
30/30
Luxury Apartments Complex next to the Beach in Benidorm The apartments are situated in Benid…
€1,69M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
3
3
105 m²
An impressive residential area located just 300 meters from Poniente Beach in Benidorm. Ben…
€1,03M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
334 m²
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
€880,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
91 m²
16
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
€250,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
185 m²
Apartment in front of the island of Benidorm, with three bedrooms, two rooms, independent ki…
€795,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
278 m²
Apartment located in the most exclusive area of Benidorm. The city is located on the shores …
€761,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
131 m²
19
This wonderful two-level penthouse is located on the 18th and 19th floors of a pastry buildi…
€250,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with garage
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
297 m²
Luxurious project of 8 apartments located on the 1st line of Playa Poniente in Benidorm. Wit…
€1,25M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
138 m²
24
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
€1,12M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benidorm, Spain
4
5
214 m²
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
€2,65M
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL