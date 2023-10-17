Penthouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

UAE
Calp
20
Penthouse
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
89 m²
€434,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
245 m²
4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
3
3
103 m²
4/5
Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Moraira Costa Blanca Moraira is a sought-after town …
€341,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Denia, Spain
3
2
93 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€439,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with air conditioning a/A F/C ducts
els Poblets, Spain
2
2
90 m²
New residential in Denia of 79 homes, with large terraces, which make the most of the Medite…
€465,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
3
168 m²
6
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
€329,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
137 m²
6
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
€269,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
151 m²
1
Wonderful penthouse for sale in Calpe. Its total area is 151 square meters, and its usable a…
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
99 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
134 m²
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
87 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
87 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
99 m²
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
134 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
87 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
99 m²
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
134 m²
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3
2
99 m²
15
Great new building of avant-garde design in Calpe Promotion of new construction in Calpe wi…
€325,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
155 m²
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment for sale is situated within the Cumbre del Sol residential es…
€513,000
Recommend
