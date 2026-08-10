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Penthouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
62
Javea
23
Denia
19
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125 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifac, salt marshes and A…
$1,12M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined …
$2,69M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Live a few meters from the beach on the stylish coast of Alicante, enjoying an exclusive atm…
$692,472
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive residential complex located in one of the most pri…
$2,72M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this residential complex offers a selection of 38 ho…
$795,664
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN CALPE New Build 2 and 3 bedrooms penthouses for sale in Calpe.…
$626,654
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers an exclusive selectio…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
Key ready fantastic beachfront penthouse with an amazing sea view, swimming pool and garden …
$752,141
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
In the charming town of Calpe rises an innovative complex of modern buildings, located in a …
$646,405
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Unique apartments in a prestigious location offer unsurpassed sea views and direct access to…
$576,765
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Boutique New Build Apartments in Jávea Near the Beach and Town Center Exclusive Liv…
$563,872
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers 29 properties includi…
$749,539
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Key ready fantastic beachfront penthouse with an amazing sea view, swimming pool and garden …
$745,507
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Modern New Build Apartments in El Verger – Coastal Living Just 500 Meters from the Beach …
$597,752
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined&#…
$2,69M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean constru…
$580,187
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$486,610
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this residential complex offers a selection…
$705,720
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE New Build residential complex of 1…
$1,94M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Spaces in Jávea Located in Jávea within a well-estab…
$604,109
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers 29 properties includi…
$538,515
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover the Mediterranean dream in Azure: beach, stylish design and exclusivity near Arenal…
$412,636
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
Located in the charming Pueblo Mascarat, this exclusive residential complex offers a selecti…
$2,71M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern Spacious Sea View Apartments with 1 to 3 Bedrooms in Calpe Calpe, located on the Cost…
$846,138
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Boutique New Build Apartments in Jávea Near the Beach and Town Center Exclusive Liv…
$610,377
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Spaces in Jávea Located in Jávea within a well-estab…
$558,082
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Immerse yourself in unrivaled life in an exclusive residential complex located in a quiet ar…
$213,831
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
2 Bedroom Luxurious Eco-Friendly Flats with Sea Views in Denia Costa Blanca Luxurious contem…
$408,006
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 4
Key ready outstanding penthouse with a large rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym located …
$403,367
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
We invite you to explore modern apartments in unique buildings where construction has alread…
$581,389
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Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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