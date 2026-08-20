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Penthouses for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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14 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$256 249
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vineyard Valley Setting in Scenic Hondón de las Nieves Locate…
$199 527
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, garden and stunning mountain view surrounded …
$236 642
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$355 254
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vineyard Valley Setting in Scenic Hondón de las Nieves Locate…
$290 739
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Property in the complex VINEYARD VIEWS Discover the opportunity to live in an exclusive env…
$352 532
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Mode…
$255 228
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property in VINEYARD VIEWS Discover the opportunity to live in an exclusive environment in a…
$254 285
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
The residential complex under construction in Alicante is a house with a communal swimming p…
$158 235
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Modern H…
$258 130
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Mode…
$353 839
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Modern H…
$357 862
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Properties for Sale in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante Generously sized properties are availab…
$249 185
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Stylish 3 Bedroom Apartments in Hondón de las Nieves Alicante Hondón de las Nieves is a pict…
$259 547
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Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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