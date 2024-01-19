UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Andalusia
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Andalusia, Spain
Penthouse
Clear all
233 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
2
74 m²
4
Apartments In a Gated Compound in a Popular Area in Fuengirola This residential compound is …
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5
4
4
278 m²
5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
145 m²
4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€539,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
3
2
98 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€774,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
5
4
2
105 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€797,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
3
2
2
64 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€519,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Torrox, Spain
3
2
2
72 m²
1/3
Modern Design Apartments Just a Few Steps From the Beach in Torrox Costa Apartments for sale…
€304,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
4
3
3
86 m²
6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
2
100 m²
4
Contemporary and Luxury Apartment in a Resort Style Complex in Mijas This residential develo…
€899,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
4
3
138 m²
3
Contemporary Flats with Large Terraces in the Center of Estepona This contemporary developme…
€512,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
3
2
2
137 m²
4
Ready-to-Move Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Marbella The apartments are designed with …
€512,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benagalbon, Spain
3
2
2
83 m²
4
Hillside Flats Offering Panoramic Sea Views Close to Golf Course in Rincon de la Victoria Th…
€564,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benagalbon, Spain
4
3
2
80 m²
4
Hillside Flats Offering Panoramic Sea Views Close to Golf Course in Rincon de la Victoria Th…
€665,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
2
69 m²
3
Eco-Friendly Holiday Apartments with Large Terraces in a High-Demand Area of Estepona The ma…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
4
3
2
134 m²
5
Spacious Beachside Properties with Affordable Prices in Casares Malaga The properties have a…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
3
2
2
107 m²
3
Flats in Exclusive Historic Building Project in Prime Location in Malaga The flats are situa…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
4
3
2
126 m²
3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€472,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3
2
2
135 m²
4
Eco-Friendly Apartments Close to Social Amenities in Marbella San Pedro The apartments are s…
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4
3
2
141 m²
4
Eco-Friendly Apartments Close to Social Amenities in Marbella San Pedro The apartments are s…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
4
3
2
122 m²
7
Quality Designed Apartments with Sea and Mountain View in Privileged Location in Marbella Ne…
€515,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
5
4
3
137 m²
3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
2
156 m²
4
Penthouse Apartment with Sea Views and 3 Bedrooms in Estepona The first floor of the duplex …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
120 m²
4
Luxury Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Golf Area of Mijas This project is located in …
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
2
115 m²
4
Sustainable Sea View Apartments with Large Terraces in a Prime Area of Mijas The new residen…
€849,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torremolinos, Spain
3
2
2
132 m²
4
Apartments with Spacious Terraces and Sea Views in Torremolinos The apartments are equipped …
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
3
2
2
121 m²
4
Affordable Energy-Efficient Real Estate near Golf in Manilva Step into an innovative real es…
€392,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
4
3
2
141 m²
4
Affordable Energy-Efficient Real Estate near Golf in Manilva Step into an innovative real es…
€416,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Casares, Spain
4
3
2
111 m²
3
Energy Efficient Real Estate Near the Seaside in Casares Malaga The real estate is located i…
€510,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
3
2
2
100 m²
3
Spectacular Sea View Real Estate Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Estepona Explore a …
€412,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
3
2
122 m²
3
Spectacular Sea View Real Estate Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Estepona Explore a …
€482,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Andalusia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL