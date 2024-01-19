Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments In a Gated Compound in a Popular Area in Fuengirola This residential compound is …
€260,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€1,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€539,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€774,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€797,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€519,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern Design Apartments Just a Few Steps From the Beach in Torrox Costa Apartments for sale…
€304,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€520,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary and Luxury Apartment in a Resort Style Complex in Mijas This residential develo…
€899,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Flats with Large Terraces in the Center of Estepona This contemporary developme…
€512,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Marbella The apartments are designed with …
€512,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benagalbon, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Hillside Flats Offering Panoramic Sea Views Close to Golf Course in Rincon de la Victoria Th…
€564,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benagalbon, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benagalbon, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Hillside Flats Offering Panoramic Sea Views Close to Golf Course in Rincon de la Victoria Th…
€665,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Holiday Apartments with Large Terraces in a High-Demand Area of Estepona The ma…
€380,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Beachside Properties with Affordable Prices in Casares Malaga The properties have a…
€620,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in Exclusive Historic Building Project in Prime Location in Malaga The flats are situa…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€472,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Eco-Friendly Apartments Close to Social Amenities in Marbella San Pedro The apartments are s…
€685,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 4
Eco-Friendly Apartments Close to Social Amenities in Marbella San Pedro The apartments are s…
€700,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 7
Quality Designed Apartments with Sea and Mountain View in Privileged Location in Marbella Ne…
€515,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse Apartment with Sea Views and 3 Bedrooms in Estepona The first floor of the duplex …
€650,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Golf Area of Mijas This project is located in …
€599,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Sustainable Sea View Apartments with Large Terraces in a Prime Area of Mijas The new residen…
€849,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Spacious Terraces and Sea Views in Torremolinos The apartments are equipped …
€499,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable Energy-Efficient Real Estate near Golf in Manilva Step into an innovative real es…
€392,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable Energy-Efficient Real Estate near Golf in Manilva Step into an innovative real es…
€416,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy Efficient Real Estate Near the Seaside in Casares Malaga The real estate is located i…
€510,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Spectacular Sea View Real Estate Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Estepona Explore a …
€412,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Spectacular Sea View Real Estate Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Estepona Explore a …
€482,000
Leave a request

