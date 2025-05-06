Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
10
Tarifa
7
18 properties total found
Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488,138
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$938,670
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PENTHOUSE IN LA ALCAIDESA WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS, JUST 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH Exceptional…
$334,864
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Exclusive Apartments in a Complex with Premium Onsite Facilities and BREEAM Certification Th…
$2,23M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428,476
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Beautiful attic in Ventura Building, enjoys sea views from its private terrace and from its …
$390,510
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$841,281
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$3,63M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$991,656
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$750,146
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Duplex attic in 2018 building with pool on the community roof. It is a third exterior plant…
$650,850
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Exclusive Apartments in a Complex with Premium Onsite Facilities and BREEAM Certification Th…
$3,47M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3-Bedroom Flats and Duplexes with Large Sunny Terraces in Cádiz The location of t…
$664,565
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$2,61M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious, two-bedroom penthouse in La Alcaidesa offers open, panoramic sea views from i…
$476,756
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The last attic for sale in a new promotion of the new Ocean View work, enjoys the best rates…
$466,443
