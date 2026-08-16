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Penthouses for sale in Alicante, Spain

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49 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover an exclusive new development in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments …
$272,779
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover an exclusive new building in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments des…
$312,077
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale is a modern and fully renovated penthouse with a large outdoor terrace located in t…
$235,676
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 42 m²
Premiere your new home in Av. de Novelda, an exclusive promotion of new work located a few m…
$286,622
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover …
$1,13M
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 42 m²
Premiere your new home in Av. de Novelda, an exclusive promotion of new work located a few m…
$274,077
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New Construction Residential Development in San Agustín, Alicante, with Stunning City Views …
$496,973
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Apartments in Alicante Located in an exclusive area of Alicant…
$531,321
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$468,702
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We present an attractive housing option in the area of San Blas Pau, Alicante. Located in an…
$284,915
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY New residential building of 8 apartments in the c…
$336,321
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
A 1-year lease is sold or also available. We present you an exclusive property in the area o…
$1,14M
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$502,190
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 275 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents you with this spectacular penthouse with sea views. The hous…
$1,13M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Located on the 31st floor of the iconic Edificio Riscal Estudiohotel Alicante, Alicante’s ta…
$982,466
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant modern penthouse with rooftop terrace with panoramic city view, parking space and …
$510,942
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Apartments in Alicante Located in an exclusive area of Alicant…
$459,094
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Newly built residential development in Alicante, with open views of the city. The house…
$471,817
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Elegant Apartments in Alicante Center Set in the heart of Alicante, this vib…
$333,661
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Views in Alicante Costa Blanca These newly constructed a…
$470,884
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY New residential building of 8 apartments in the centr…
$334,059
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$505,992
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Premium attractive penthouse with a rooftop terrace, parking space and a swimming pool, conn…
$449,135
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
The upcoming new residential development in a strategically convenient location of Alicante,…
$461,181
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover this impressive almost new apartment located in the sought-after area of Garbinet P…
$537,467
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Discover this impressive penthouse that combines convenience and elegance. It is located in …
$518,973
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Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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