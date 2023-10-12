Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Alicante, Spain

17 properties total found
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
€449,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
€1,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€235,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 178 m²
€790,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/4
Centrally Located Apartments in a Complex with a Pool, Sauna, and Fitness Center in Alicante…
€450,000
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 120 m²
We present you this penthouse with a spectacular terrace in one of the fastest growing areas…
€305,000
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this exclusive penthouse, unique and unrepeatable for its specta…
€1,15M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 391 m²
Casamayor presents you with this unique and unrepeatable penthouse with the most privileged …
€1,60M
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 186 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this impressive Penthouse for sale in Rambla Méndez Núñez, c…
€680,000
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 175 m²
€340,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 4
New construction will be commissioned from April 2023!!!!Apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedro…
€197,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 9
This two-level penthouse on the 9th floor with wide and unhindered views of the sea and moun…
€570,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Penthouse for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas altas area. The total area of 230.00 m2, the…
€290,000

