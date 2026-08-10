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Penthouses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

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Barcelona
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$565,635
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Chic Apartments Close to the Cathedral in Barcelona The apartments for sale in Barcelona are…
$843,844
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to Passeig de Gràcia and Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona The Eixample area is …
$2,50M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to Passeig de Gràcia and Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona The Eixample area is …
$5,01M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
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