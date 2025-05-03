Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
95
Marbella
67
Valencia
4
Benidorm
8
29 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Attic in the new area of ​​Los Lances Beach. It is located in urbanization with gardens and…
$412,205
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
$9,50M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic penthouse on two floors located in a very quiet neighbourhood surrounded by a golf…
$899,851
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Two -level penthouse in Estepon Monte Biarritz, 140 m. Area, 26 m2 of terrace, 400 m. From t…
$269,018
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the warmest region of Europe, these stylish apartments in Almeria offer a unique …
$183,096
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Penthouse Maisonette built in 2018. South-west exhibition. The first floor: open kitchen wit…
$436,070
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
It is located in the quiet area of Punta Prima just 300 meters from the nearest beach and cl…
$253,008
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
$789,869
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
These modern apartments are located in a privileged position in Almeria, just steps from the…
$199,017
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Punta Prima is an urbanization at the foot of the sea, where you can enjoy water sports, lei…
$376,713
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Situated along the pristine coastline of Costa de Almería, these contemporary apartments off…
$238,821
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Duplex in private urbanization, in a quiet environment with gardens and pool. The house c…
$356,883
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
These stylish apartments are located in Dehesa de Campoamor, a prestigious coastal area of A…
$451,485
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
Penthouse in Andalusia, Spain
Penthouse
Andalusia, Spain
Area 160 m²
New Development: Prices from € 349,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$345,416
Penthouse in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 151 m²
New Development: Prices from € 895,000 to € 895,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$895,884
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 221 m2.Terrace: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$303,730
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Solarium: 67 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$295,494
Penthouse in Casares, Spain
Penthouse
Casares, Spain
Area 50 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 299,000. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 1 - 1] [Built siz…
$296,248
Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
