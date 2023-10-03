UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Penthouses
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Spain
Andalusia
220
Torrevieja
128
Orihuela
64
la Marina Baixa
61
Estepona
54
Region of Murcia
33
la Marina Alta
25
Marbella
23
Guardamar del Segura
22
Calp
19
Pilar de la Horadada
17
l Alacanti
16
Benidorm
15
Alicante
13
el Baix Vinalopo
13
San Miguel de Salinas
11
Canary Islands
9
Rojales
5
Catalonia
4
l Alfas del Pi
4
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
254 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
2
1
68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
3
160 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
3
2
100 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
4
2
131 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
3
2
101 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
120 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
242 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
90 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
98 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
2
102 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
107 m²
4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
78 m²
1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€472,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4
2
111 m²
5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5
3
154 m²
5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
112 m²
4
Contemporary Designed Apartments with Open Views Close to Golf Courses in Estepona This new …
€397,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Malaga, Spain
3
2
229 m²
Exclusive opportunity: Luxury Duplex Penthouse with stunning views in Stupa Hills. Extrao…
€969,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
2
1
80 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
200 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
4
4
272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
3
3
520 m²
3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
1
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
155 m²
3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
2
2
133 m²
2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,55M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
3
246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
3
314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Properties features in Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL