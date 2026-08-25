Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torremolinos
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Torremolinos, Spain

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$848 200
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning new built penthouse with a large terrace, swimming pools and world-class gym locate…
$1,58M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
Prestigious large penthouse with terrace and an amazing sea view located in a gated luxury c…
$780 182
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/4
Delightful city penthouse with fully fitted kitchen, private spacious terrace with panoramic…
$950 321
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,21M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartment with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Malaga Located in Los Álamos,…
$1,86M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in Torremolinos with Sea Views from Large Terraces Torremolinos is a lively coastal to…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$1,53M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$761 798
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/4
Impressive beach duplex penthouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace with pa…
$1,20M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/6
Captivating penthouse  with stunning sea views, gym and indoor heated pool located in an exc…
$629 250
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Elegant Apartments with Premium Communal Amenities in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of th…
$745 295
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Elegant Apartments with Premium Communal Amenities in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of th…
$497 631
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go