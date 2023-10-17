Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Guardamar del Segura
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments in a Luxury Complex in El Raso, Guardamar del Segur…
€320,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
About the project: the facility is located in the center of Guardamar, in one of the best co…
€296,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with garage, with Lift in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with garage, with Lift
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Beautiful penthouse with 3 bedrooms and panoramic sea views. The house is located opposite t…
€330,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, in good condition in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, in good condition
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The penthouse with sea views and only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. The house has an …
€165,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
NEW QUARTERS IN GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURA New residential complex located in the very center of…
€296,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
€271,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
€295,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
€271,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
€295,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
€271,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, in good condition, gym in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, in good condition, gym
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Penthouse With Large Terrace And Views Of The Sea And Dunes. This fantastic penthouse of app…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
€379,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
NEW QUARTERS IN EL - RASO, GUARDAMAR - DEL - SEGURA A new residential complex of apartments …
€243,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 7
Penthouse for sale in Guardamar in the marina area, located on the 7 floor. The total area o…
€374,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Guardamar del Segura is characterised by its good communication with the N-332 and the autop…
€259,950
Penthouse 3 rooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 5
Magnificent luxury penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living-dining room, independent k…
€430,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE ON THE LIMITED NATURAL SQUARE A private residential complex with houses wit…
€289,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Beautiful Bungalow with 2 floors located in Guardamar del Segura in Moncayo. The property ha…
€149,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
€336,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
€630,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir