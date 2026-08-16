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Penthouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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91 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,531
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New…
$434,531
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
In the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, a new residential complex with modern apartmen…
$635,135
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$397,832
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residential complex offers a vari…
$288,284
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New Build Tourist Licensed Apartments with Lagoon Views in El Raso Guardamar del Segura …
$291,192
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura is an exclusive new residential promotion of apartments…
$797,531
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Discover your new home on the Costa Blanca! We present you an exclusive residential complex …
$404,429
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Furnished Apartments in El Raso-Guardamar Contemporary Living Near the Beach and Golf…
$404,443
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Modern Furnished Apartments in El Raso-Guardamar Contemporary Living Near the Beach and Golf…
$458,250
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern New Build Apartments in the Center of Guardamar del Segura Exclusive Living …
$938,663
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We are pleased to present you a new and exciting project located in the picturesque area of …
$287,805
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We are delighted to present a new and attractive project in the dynamic area of El Raso in t…
$290,116
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$432,426
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Guardamar Situated in the charming coa…
$507,084
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$917,485
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
Modern luxury penthouse with pool, spa, roof top terrace and stunning lake views located in …
$370,368
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanca, an ideal location for those w…
$634,557
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A magnificent penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, designed to offer maximum comfort a…
$864,852
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exceptional residential community on the Costa Blanca, an ideal place for those …
$622,999
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residential complex offers a vari…
$513,146
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Development Apartments in Central Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Prime Loca…
$627,282
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Development Apartments in Central Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Prime Location Nea…
$627,282
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This new residential building advertising consists of 62 apartments designed with the functi…
$635,713
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern New Build Apartments Near the Beach and Marina in Guardamar del Segura Exclu…
$523,933
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Larrosa & Co Properties presents a new apartment in one of the best locations of Guardamara …
$982,466
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residential complex offers a vari…
$289,437
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New Build Tourist Licensed Apartments with Lagoon Views in El Raso Guardamar del Segura Exc…
$299,494
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of apartments and penth…
$493,061
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic duplex penthouse  with large roof top terrace, community pool, garage and great vi…
$288,080
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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