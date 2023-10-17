UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Guardamar del Segura
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
91 m²
3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments in a Luxury Complex in El Raso, Guardamar del Segur…
€320,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
77 m²
About the project: the facility is located in the center of Guardamar, in one of the best co…
€296,500
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with garage, with Lift
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Beautiful penthouse with 3 bedrooms and panoramic sea views. The house is located opposite t…
€330,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, in good condition
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
1
80 m²
The penthouse with sea views and only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. The house has an …
€165,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
78 m²
1
NEW QUARTERS IN GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURA New residential complex located in the very center of…
€296,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
2
73 m²
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
€271,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
2
73 m²
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
€271,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
2
73 m²
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
€271,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, in good condition, gym
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
150 m²
Penthouse With Large Terrace And Views Of The Sea And Dunes. This fantastic penthouse of app…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
€379,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
2
74 m²
1
NEW QUARTERS IN EL - RASO, GUARDAMAR - DEL - SEGURA A new residential complex of apartments …
€243,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
186 m²
7
Penthouse for sale in Guardamar in the marina area, located on the 7 floor. The total area o…
€374,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
2
127 m²
Guardamar del Segura is characterised by its good communication with the N-332 and the autop…
€259,950
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
113 m²
5
Magnificent luxury penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living-dining room, independent k…
€430,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2
2
73 m²
2
FANTASTIC HOUSE ON THE LIMITED NATURAL SQUARE A private residential complex with houses wit…
€289,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
131 m²
Beautiful Bungalow with 2 floors located in Guardamar del Segura in Moncayo. The property ha…
€149,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
€336,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
131 m²
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
€630,000
Recommend
