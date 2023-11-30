Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Pola
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€399,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€285,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with public pool in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with public pool
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€275,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
€395,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with fridge in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with fridge
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
€393,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir