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Penthouses for sale in Rojales, Spain

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12 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the cozy town of Alicante, Rojales. This resid…
$513,772
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New homes in Rojales with modern design and Mediterranean comfort. Discover a new way of lif…
$330,455
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the cozy town of Rojales. This project combine…
$478,519
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Discover a truly special home! We offer unique accommodation in an excellent area, where mo…
$360,623
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New private residential of beautiful Mediterranean style apartments with 2 bedrooms. Perfect…
$511,993
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New private Mediterranean style residential located in Ciudad Quesada, with communal pool an…
$377,652
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
2 & 3 Bedroom Stylish Homes with Solariums or Garden in Ciudad Quesada Nestled in the heart …
$460,166
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New residential buildings in Rojales – modern design and comfort in the Mediterranean style.…
$336,235
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in charming Alicante. This project combines moder…
$371,025
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Penthouse with Panoramic Views! The Apartment building is located in a dead end stre…
$323,861
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,018
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