  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Rojales
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Rojales, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Modern Real Estate with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada The well-located real estate is loca…
€317,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
€301,885
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
€187,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Ciudad Quesada is an exclusive area, mainly composed of individual villas in Doña Pepa and L…
€270,000
