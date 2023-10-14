Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Marbella, Spain

Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€1,45M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€810,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€660,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€630,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€851,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments with Contemporary Design in Luxury Complex on the Beachfront of Marbella …
€3,08M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in a Renovated Modern Complex in Marbella This development is locat…
€415,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 6
Sustainable Luxe Golf Properties Next to the Renowned Golf Club and Resort in Marbella The l…
€2,75M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 6
Sustainable Luxe Golf Properties Next to the Renowned Golf Club and Resort in Marbella The l…
€1,11M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
DOUBLE PENTHAUS IN EL RETHIRO DE NAGELES, GOLD MILE OF MARBEL Elegant design two-level penth…
€2,80M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Impressive fully renovated two-level penthouse with panoramic views of the sea, mountains an…
€1,95M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Located at the foot of the sea, it is a high-standard complex located a few meters from the …
€2,75M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€2,45M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS. In Marbella, on the slopes of La Concha and the N…
€3,25M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
€790,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WITH SEA VIEWThe duplex penthouses represent the very pinnacle of luxury li…
€1,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Penthouse for sale. Furnished
€660,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Wonderful luxury apartment, spacious and with luxury qualities in the middle of the Golden M…
€1,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent penthouse in Rio Real, spacious and bright. With 3 bedrooms en suite, living roo…
€990,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built homes that are located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, near the prestigi…
€1,10M

