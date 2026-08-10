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Penthouses for sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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71 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Iconic turnkey furnished penthouse with sea views, expansive terrace and tropical gardens, s…
$785,961
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious penthouse with huge terrace, amazing sea views and community pool located in a mod…
$1,74M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this spectacular duplex penthouse located in one of Marbella’s most privileged area…
$655,525
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Rooftop Swimming Pool in Marbella The apartments are located in t…
$571,373
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$1,33M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this stunning modern penthouse, ideally located just 700 meters from the beautiful …
$916,575
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Properties in a Coveted Area 1 km from the Beach in Marbella, Spain These outstandin…
$1,41M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For SaleA beatiful 1 bedroom duplex penthouse ( 2 x terraces ) in the lovely urbanization Lo…
$448,253
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Prime Homes, Top Apartments and Penthouses in Elivira, Marbella Elviria, located just east o…
$1,22M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Artola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It is sold spectacular apartment completely renovated in 2025 in the exclusive urbanization …
$400,277
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,40M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/3
High-class apartment with terrace and amazing views located in a luxurious residential area …
$783,965
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Apartment in a Complex with Pools in the Heart of Nature in Marbella East Marbella is one of…
$966,708
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 587 m²
Floor 2/3
XXL Highend Penthouse in a exclusive building with gym, interior pool and sea view in Marbel…
$4,99M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/3
Splendid duplex penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and a world-class gym lo…
$1,47M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This magnificent two-story penthouse is located in the exclusive residential area of ​​Río R…
$913,675
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive turnkey penthouse featuring rooftop terrace with stunning sea vista located in res…
$1,35M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 4
Mediterranean Style Turnkey Properties with Superb Sea Views in Marbella This project is set…
$615,119
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
Number of floors 3
High-End Apartments with Spacious Terraces on Marbella's Golden Mile This new development is…
$6,18M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex penthouse with panoramic sea views in MarbellaThis exclusive penthouse apartment is l…
$670,576
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$895,987
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$3,41M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Golfside Apartments in Marbella with Rich Amenities The residential complex is locate…
$1,47M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$957,103
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Apartments in Comprehensive Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella The apartments are …
$1,63M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Stylish Properties Near the Amenities in Marbella The properties are in a complex in Marbell…
$995,101
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Contemporary New-Build Flats in One of Marbella’s Most Exclusive Golf Areas Marbella is one …
$4,22M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Floor 2/2
New built luxury penthouse with large roof terrace, panoramic views and community pools surr…
$1,12M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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