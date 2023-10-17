Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torre Pacheco
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Communal Lagoon in Costa Calida These contemporary apartments a…
€339,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Spacious Apartments in Exclusive Resort Murcia Costa Calida The stylish apartments are situa…
€550,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Flats Close to Amenities in Torre-Pacheco Costa Calida Modern flats are situated in Torre-Pa…
€234,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Flats Close to Amenities in Torre-Pacheco Costa Calida Modern flats are situated in Torre-Pa…
€183,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
A private complex located on Lake Santa Rosalia and the Life Resort, a luxurious resort loca…
€349,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
€329,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€319,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€319,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€319,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir