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Pool Penthouses for sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
340
Barcelona
3
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209 properties total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with a stunning sea view and private pool located within a premium resort…
$1,70M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern beach penthouse with a roof top terrace  and a community pool just 200 meters from th…
$393,516
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 128 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tennis and high secu…
$371,276
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic  top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool and lake view …
$370,877
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 3
Luxury penthouse with stunning sea views, large roof top terrace, community pool located in …
$687,295
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious eye-catching Penthouse in a modern living complex with several facilities and beau…
$1,61M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive high end penthouse with large terraces, gym, spa  and awesome sea views close to t…
$2,23M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant luxury penthouse with rooftop terrace, private pool and parking place, well connec…
$479,492
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734,338
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view located…
$2,05M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/4
Impressive beach duplex penthouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace with pa…
$1,20M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Premium attractive penthouse with a rooftop terrace, parking space and a swimming pool, conn…
$449,135
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 107 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$440,702
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive new-build penthouse with panoramic city views and a bright private terrace, stept …
$1,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 4
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace and community pool located close to the beach …
$311,675
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Superior duplex penthouse with private pool, spa and stunning sea view located close to the …
$2,09M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located close to the …
$1,96M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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