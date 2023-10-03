Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Spain

Estepona
54
Fuengirola
42
Marbella
23
Guardamar del Segura
22
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
20
Calp
19
Extremadura
19
Benidorm
15
23 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 446 m²
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
€1,75M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
Discover paradise on the coast of Marbella with this spectacular luxury duplex penthouse in …
€2,80M
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
€357,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 425 m²
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
€1,80M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€315,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
€147,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 000 m²
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
€695,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona.  Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
€725,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
€743,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse (300m2) located in luxury beach front development in the New Golde…
€850,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Fully redesigned and renovated front line beach penthouse apartment in Calahonda. Walking di…
€565,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
€745,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
€395,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
€1,15M

