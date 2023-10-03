UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Penthouses
Pool Penthouses for sale in Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
4
4
272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
446 m²
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
€1,75M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
327 m²
Discover paradise on the coast of Marbella with this spectacular luxury duplex penthouse in …
€2,80M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3
1
64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
4
2
140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3
2
73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
€357,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
3
212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Miraverde, Spain
5
3
230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
Recommend
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
425 m²
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
€1,80M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
3
3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
€750,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
3
3
120 m²
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
€147,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
4
4
392 000 m²
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
€695,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
2
155 m²
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona. Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
€725,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
3
3
196 m²
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
€743,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
3
4
300 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse (300m2) located in luxury beach front development in the New Golde…
€850,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
2
2
95 m²
Fully redesigned and renovated front line beach penthouse apartment in Calahonda. Walking di…
€565,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
3
320 m²
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
€745,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
3
2
128 m²
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
3
4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
€1,15M
Recommend
