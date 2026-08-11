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Penthouses for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

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7 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Elche, this residential complex offers a variety of housing o…
$344,788
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern com…
$345,597
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Complex in…
$344,783
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Co…
$346,878
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where Mediterranean tranquility is combined with modern comfort. In this r…
$345,597
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern com…
$345,597
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Marina Set within a privileged natural …
$351,925
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