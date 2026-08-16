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Penthouses for sale in La Nucia, Spain

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31 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$580,117
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Apartments in La Nucía Modern Living in Ciudad del Deporte Near Benidorm …
$550,348
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$606,665
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$542,668
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$552,782
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$572,720
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Perfectly calibrated avant-garde design, exquisite finishing materials and luxury services d…
$1,32M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$608,089
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
This exclusive residential complex includes apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms,…
$558,850
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$585,896
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$626,178
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New-Build Residential Apartments in La Nucía with all facilities nearby Modern Homes in…
$518,481
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Apartments in La Nucía Modern Living in Ciudad del Deporte Near Benidorm …
$616,694
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Discover the peace and comfort that these new properties offer in a privileged location in L…
$460,574
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
Excellence in avant-garde design, combined with exquisite finishes and luxury services, defi…
$780,193
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$633,979
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$542,957
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$591,329
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
This exclusive residential complex includes apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms,…
$618,318
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$594,681
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Real estate in the complex Residencial Puerto Azul Perfect avant-garde design combined with…
$687,726
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$541,398
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Discover the peace and comfort that this new property offers in a privileged location in La …
$460,574
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$565,900
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential offers a selection of 52 properti…
$518,251
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Nucía Alicante Located in La Nucía, an …
$598,285
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential offers a selection of 52 properti…
$503,999
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Nucía Alicante Located in La Nucía, an …
$534,589
Leave a request
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