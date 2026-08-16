Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Adeje
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Adeje, Spain

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2-bedroom penthouse in a new and modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), a qu…
$437,927
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$1,69M
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
On sale is a bungalow located in the San Eugenio zone on Finlandia Street. The bungalow c…
$337,057
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We are pleased to offer for sale this luxurious 158 m² penthouse, located in the "castelia p…
$900,472
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Located in the El Naranjal residential complex, in the sought-after area of El Madroñal (Cos…
$427,662
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Exclusive Penthouse with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the…
$2,76M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Discover this magnificent corner penthouse in the residential El Horno, located in Playa Par…
$626,505
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Spacious open-plan penthouse in Altamira. The complex is located on the first line next to t…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Atlantic Homes. One of the best penthouses for sale. - Exceptional direct and wide view over…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go