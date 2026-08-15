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Penthouses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
6
Los Alcazares
100
San Pedro del Pinatar
57
Torre-Pacheco
47
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299 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Los Alcazares, this modern residential comp…
$554,078
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los AlcazaresExclusive Residential Deve…
$552,667
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$490,362
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los AlcazaresExclusive Residential Deve…
$490,362
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$490,480
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$552,799
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$552,667
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Los Alcazares, this modern residential comp…
$491,614
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$552,799
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$490,480
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$751,104
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with furnished kitchen, community pools, large rooftop terrace with amazi…
$344,490
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Discover a new project of modern apartments in a closed urbanization, surrounded by nature a…
$283,066
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA MANGA New Build residential complex is located…
$359,639
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Located in the privileged setting of La Manga del Mar Menor, this residential complex offers…
$357,472
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a selection o…
$461,139
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
These accommodations have a modern design and open space concept, including 1 to 3 bedrooms …
$346,637
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
In the charming Murcia, in San Pedro del Pinatar, in the area of Lo Pagan, there is a new de…
$994,024
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers 24 …
$536,208
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a selection o…
$530,327
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a selection o…
$530,757
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Tourist Licensed New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Lo Pagan San Pedro del Pinatar &…
$301,517
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
New Build Apartments Just 100 m from the Beach in Lo Pagan, San Pedro del Pinatar E…
$1,10M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Tourist apartments are located in an excellent location in a prestigious residential area. T…
$485,338
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Golf Resort Apartments with Communal Pool in Corvera Murcia Located in Corvera,…
$403,173
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Located in San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive residential complex offers apartments and p…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Lo Pagan (San Pedro del Pinatar) Near the Beach Mo…
$333,579
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Located in Los Alcazares on the Costa Calida, this new residential complex offers a privileg…
$426,506
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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