Penthouses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
11
Torre Pacheco
9
Cartagena
4
Los Alcazares
4
Aguilas
3
Alhama de Murcia
3
Alto Guadalentin
3
Bajo Guadalentin
3
35 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€313,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€240,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€186,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€319,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Well Situated Contemporary Apartments with 2 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida …
€230,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Mediterranean Sea in San Pedro del Pi…
€210,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€565,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Santiago de la Ribera These stunni…
€312,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Spacious Flats with Mainstream Design in San Pedro del Pinatar The flats are locat…
€310,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Communal Lagoon in Costa Calida These contemporary apartments a…
€339,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€375,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€309,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Spacious Apartments in Exclusive Resort Murcia Costa Calida The stylish apartments are situa…
€550,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€635,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€510,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€229,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€345,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Flats Close to Amenities in Torre-Pacheco Costa Calida Modern flats are situated in Torre-Pa…
€234,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Flats Close to Amenities in Torre-Pacheco Costa Calida Modern flats are situated in Torre-Pa…
€183,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€359,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Los Narekhos on the Costa Calida coast and consists of …
€270,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€379,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
A private complex located on Lake Santa Rosalia and the Life Resort, a luxurious resort loca…
€349,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
€329,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€319,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€319,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
