Penthouses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

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Penthouses for sale in Villajoyosa, Spain

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48 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN THE CENTRE OF VILLAJOYOSA New Build development of apartmen…
$924,359
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 102 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$445,281
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Ready to discover a home that combines luxury, comfort and great location? We present you th…
$670,388
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, this exclusive residential complex offers a selecti…
$634,225
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 201 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$738,319
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Live by the Mediterranean in a new home in La Villajoyosa Discover an exclusive residential …
$711,074
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Discover the charm of a new residential complex located in the heart of this picturesque cit…
$918,548
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Live by the sea in a unique environment. Evaluate the opportunity to settle in a new house i…
$606,817
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAJOYOSA New Build residential complex of apartment…
$739,061
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Live in Mediterranean style in a new home in La Villajoyosa. We present an exclusive new bu…
$745,749
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Discover an exclusive project of just 12 houses in Villajoyos, designed for those looking fo…
$600,749
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joiosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Discover the opportunity to marry your new home in a privileged bay with turquoise waters an…
$792,908
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 128 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Discover your new home in an exclusive location just a few steps from the beach. This apartm…
$543,246
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Apartments in Cala Finestrat, Villajoyosa Modern Living by the Beach on t…
$638,070
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 107 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$440,702
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Luxury New Build Apartments in Cala Finestrat Close to the Beach Discover an exclus…
$854,095
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN THE CENTRE OF VILLAJOYOSA New Build development of apartments in th…
$924,359
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAJOYOSA New Build residential complex of apartment…
$751,801
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joiosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
$495,849
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 169 m²
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
$795,664
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Alegría & Savo Benidorm Resort is a new and exclusive high-end residential complex on the ou…
$722,401
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
We present to your attention an exceptional attic in the elite complex Terramar, located in …
$1,13M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Discover an exclusive project of just 12 residential apartments in Villajoyos, created for t…
$661,431
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Comfort, Design and Quality of Life by the Mediterranean Sea Discover an exclusive complex o…
$600,749
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 8
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Stylish Flats Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Villajo…
$905,330
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Luxury New Build Apartments in Cala Finestrat Close to the Beach Discover an exclus…
$1,15M
Leave a request
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