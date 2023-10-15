Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

20 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the new residential complex is located in Allonbey, a privileged area bet…
€633,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 3
Penthouse for sale in Villachoyos in the Playa del moro area, located on the 3rd floor. The …
€1,45M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 12
Beautiful penthouse for sale in one of the best urbanizations in La Cala. It has 63 useful s…
€229,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 6
Duplex Penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
€850,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
€265,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
€265,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
€265,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 11
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyos in the Cala Villajoyosa area, located on the 11th floor. Th…
€315,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with storage room, with public pool, close to shops in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with storage room, with public pool, close to shops
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
€265,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
QUARTERS IN NEWS IN LOCALITY WITH SEA A new residential complex consisting of 32 apartments…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 6
ANIMALS IN 100 M FROM THE BEACH IN THE VILLAHOOS !!! An exclusive private and indoor reside…
€690,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
FUTURE PENTHAUS 50M FROM THE BEACH Do you want to enjoy the sun and the sea from the jacuz…
€785,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
€619,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€492,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 88 m2, 2 terraces: 117 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€564,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 59 m2, 2 terraces: 76 m2.Orientation - south.New…
€623,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
€619,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Garden: 81 m2, 2 terraces: 109 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€551,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€584,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 56 m2, 2 terraces: 84 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€550,000
