Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
16
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
32
Altea
4
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
74 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH THE SEA VIEW IN FINESTRAT New Build Residential complex …
$498,291
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$569,494
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
This exclusive development of 12 luxury homes is located in the area of Dr. Esquerdo school …
$636,941
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN THE CENTRE OF VILLAJOYOSA New Build development of apartments in th…
$935,004
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$534,240
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Leave a request
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm, everything can be enjoyed in Eagle Tower. A privileged l…
$787,732
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In a privileged location in Finestrat, with breathtaking panoramic views, an exclusive luxur…
$360,899
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Are you ready to discover a home that combines the ultimate in luxury, comfort, and location…
$673,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this spectacular penthouse in Finestrat, located in the exclusive area of Balcón Si…
$644,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5
Luxury Apartments in a Complex in an Advantageous Location in Alfaz del Pi Alicante The apar…
$991,020
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This exclusive urbanization in Finestrat combines tranquility, nature and sea views from an …
$386,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea Views Properties in Villajoyosa, Alicante in Costa Blanca Region This complex is located…
$761,410
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to live by the Mediterranean in one of the most sought-after l…
$500,863
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Feel the sea breeze and the bluish of the Mediterranean Sea in this magnificent penthouse wi…
$509,833
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New construction apartments with excellent common areas.The sea and nature as a backdrop for…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Villajoyosa Located in the beautiful coastal …
$730,784
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 8
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Stylish Flats Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Villajo…
$870,198
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Villa Joyosa, a charming coastal town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, is known f…
$270,103
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
This exclusive development on the Costa Blanca offers a privileged setting, located less tha…
$755,929
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
FIRST LINE OF BEACH IN BENIDORM AND WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! Located on the 1st line of Playa…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
$285,307
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Your Mediterranean dream awaits you! This stunning penthouse, located in the sought-after ar…
$342,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD COMPLEX IN VILLAYOJOSA New Build residential complex of 42 apartments and penthou…
$774,170
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The new luxury apartment complex in El Albir, located on the Costa Blanca, offers an idyllic…
$607,724
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Discover the New Residential Complex in Balcón de Finestrat, an exclusive development of mod…
$419,171
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive penthouse is located in Cala de Finestrat, just a short walk from supermarke…
$499,141
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant 2-Bedroom Apartments with Impressive Views in Finestrat Costa Blanca The stylish mod…
$519,604
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
They say that blue is the color of calm and peace, and this is exactly what you will find in…
$498,985
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
This elegant residence in Altea offers the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort by the …
$1,13M
Leave a request

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go