UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
885
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
Ayazaga Mahallesi
11
Bursa
11
Maslak Mahallesi
10
Uemraniye
8
Eyuepsultan
7
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
6
Ataevler Mahallesi
6
Bagcilar
6
Bakirkoey
6
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi
5
Maltepe
5
Piri Pasa Mahallesi
5
Sancaktepe
5
Sariyer
5
Bueyuekcekmece
4
Fatih
4
Harbiye Mahallesi
4
Postane Mahallesi
4
Sakarya
4
Sevkatiye Mahallesi
4
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 166 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 82,081
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 118,210
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: Private Bathroom Total area: 100m ² Living area of the apartment: 85m…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
27/30 Floor
€ 89,112
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: separate toilet, separate bathroom Total area: 125m ² Living area …
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
3/35 Floor
€ 89,112
Rooms: 1 + 1 Bathroom: separate toilet, separate bathroom Total area: 88m ² Living area o…
4 room apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 400
We have tried to think of everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Here's wha…
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
17/30 Floor
€ 400,934
✨ BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE…
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
10/33 Floor
€ 90,021
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 16
€ 94,446
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers, We…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
10/18 Floor
€ 288,250
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
189 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 1,090,164
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence feature…
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
290 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 2,478,228
Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with areas from 1…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
94 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 851,756
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
223 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 861,598
Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with different lay…
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
295 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 1,734,760
New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
411 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
278 m²
8/12 Floor
€ 1,454,890
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
261 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,592,770
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features outdoor…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
159 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 362,028
New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
Number of floors 16
€ 302,618
Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features ar…
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
590 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map