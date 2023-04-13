Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Ayazaga Mahallesi
11
Bursa
11
Maslak Mahallesi
10
Uemraniye
8
Eyuepsultan
7
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
6
Ataevler Mahallesi
6
Bagcilar
6
Show more
1 166 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 82,081
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 115,235
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
2 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 118,210
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: Private Bathroom Total area: 100m ² Living area of the apartment: 85m…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m² 27/30 Floor
€ 89,112
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: separate toilet, separate bathroom Total area: 125m ² Living area …
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 3/35 Floor
€ 89,112
Rooms: 1 + 1 Bathroom: separate toilet, separate bathroom Total area: 88m ² Living area o…
4 room apartmentin Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 400
We have tried to think of everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Here's wha…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 17/30 Floor
€ 400,934
  ✨ BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE…
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
1 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 10/33 Floor
€ 90,021
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
2 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 16
€ 94,446
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,   We…
2 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 288,250
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 189 m² Number of floors 10
€ 1,090,164
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence feature…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 290 m² Number of floors 10
€ 2,478,228
Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with areas from 1…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 94 m² Number of floors 8
€ 851,756
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 12
€ 861,598
Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with different lay…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 295 m² Number of floors 10
€ 1,734,760
New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Condo 5 roomsin Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 1,454,890
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 261 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,592,770
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features outdoor…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 19
€ 362,028
New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 16
€ 302,618
Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features ar…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 590 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir