Residential properties for sale in Altinova, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Altınova, Turkey

;
apartments
4
houses
4
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$105,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$105,173
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$178,336
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$131,163
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House 15 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
House 15 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
Unfinished Building with Bridge View in Altınova, Yalova Yalova is one of the most attractiv…
$421,979
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$178,336
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$131,163
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Gated Complex Near the Bridge in Kaytazdere Yalova, in the …
$138,606
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