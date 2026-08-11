Residential properties for sale in Arnavutkoey, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Arnavutkoy, Turkey

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Hicret Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hicret Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in istanbul. This exquisite property spans 69 m2…
$249,561
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 171 m²
$5,52M
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5 bedroom house in Arnavutkoy, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Arnavutkoy, located in the northern part of istanbul, is known for its peaceful atmosphere, …
$1,22M
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