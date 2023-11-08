UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Arnavutkoey
Residential properties for sale in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€267,900
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
4
206 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€150,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4
2
146 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€177,700
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€108,100
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
2
175 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€139,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3
2
135 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€135,700
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2
1
83 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€99,300
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5
2
145 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€120,800
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5
2
257 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€242,500
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
4
288 m²
The villa for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood loc…
€1,03M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4
2
130 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€101,300
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4
1
135 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€88,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€344,224
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€283,985
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
4
206 m²
3/3
Duplex Flat Near the Istanbul Airport in Arnavutkoy. The flat for sale in Istanbul is situat…
€149,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
8
New Flats in a Secure Complex in Arnavutkoy Istanbul. New flats are located in Arnavutkoy Is…
€265,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
2
257 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4
2
146 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€176,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€107,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
2
175 m²
3/3
Ready to Move Duplex Apartment in Arnavutkoy, Istanbul. Affordable apartment is in Arnavutko…
€138,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3
2
135 m²
4/8
Apartments in Complex with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The apartments are located …
€134,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2
1
83 m²
2/8
Apartments in Complex with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The apartments are located …
€98,500
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5
2
145 m²
3/4
Duplex Turnkey Flat in Unique Location in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The flat is located in the Ar…
€120,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
6
4
288 m²
2
Spacious Duplex House with Terrace in Arnavutkoy Istanbul. The detached house is located in …
€1,02M
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
9/14
A luxury residential investment project (tourist resort) under construction with views of th…
Price on request
2
Recommend
1
