Residential properties for sale in Arnavutkoey, Turkey

apartments
19
houses
6
25 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€267,900
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€150,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€177,700
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€108,100
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€139,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€135,700
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€99,300
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€120,800
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€242,500
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
The villa for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood loc…
€1,03M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€101,300
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Arnavutkoy. Arnavutkoy is a district and a neighborhood…
€88,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€344,224
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€283,985
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Flat Near the Istanbul Airport in Arnavutkoy. The flat for sale in Istanbul is situat…
€149,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 8
New Flats in a Secure Complex in Arnavutkoy Istanbul. New flats are located in Arnavutkoy Is…
€265,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€240,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€176,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€107,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Duplex Apartment in Arnavutkoy, Istanbul. Affordable apartment is in Arnavutko…
€138,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartments in Complex with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The apartments are located …
€134,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments in Complex with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The apartments are located …
€98,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex Turnkey Flat in Unique Location in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The flat is located in the Ar…
€120,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex House with Terrace in Arnavutkoy Istanbul. The detached house is located in …
€1,02M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/14
A luxury residential investment project (tourist resort) under construction with views of th…
Price on request
