  Spain
  Spain
  Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Spain

716 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta 105. Area: 41 m ². T…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 73 m² 4 Floor
€ 97,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 43 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 2nd floor. The t…
Penthousein Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
180 m²
€ 280,000
Magnificent penthouse, distributed on two floors. On the first floor there are three bedroom…
Penthousein Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
125 m²
€ 450,000
capt
Penthousein Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
50 m²
€ 160,000
penthouse house with high ceilings and a terrace of 12 meters
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 44 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,500
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 91 m² 16 Floor
€ 250,000
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 5 Floor
€ 112,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 239,000
Impressive penthouse in Golf Bahia de FinestratEffective penthouse for sale in the exclusive…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 85 m² 5 Floor
€ 295,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in La Mata, located on the 5th floor. The total area of 85.…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 202,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Puerto area. The total area of 106.00 m2, the pentho…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 78 m² 1 Floor
€ 159,950
Penthouse for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Altos de Campoamor area, located on the 1st floor…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
€ 106,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 0.00 …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 bath 114 m² 4 Floor
€ 340,000
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN VILAMARTINE A new residential complex of 112 very comfortable apartment…
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 81,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 48.00…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 159,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an area of 85 m2 plus …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 61 m²
€ 125,000
Bright penthouse for sale located in the center of La Mata surrounded by all services and on…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 5 Floor
€ 149,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 173 m²
€ 299,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 173.00 m2, the pen…

