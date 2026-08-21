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Penthouses for sale in Altea, Spain

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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Spacious apartment, completely renovated in the heart of Altea, is within walking distance f…
$345 597
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful and bright penthouse is located in an exclusive gated community in Altea la V…
$301 806
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
This elegant residence in Altea offers the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort by the …
$1,13M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
These newly developed apartments are located in a peaceful residential area of Altea, one of…
$562 934
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$569 494
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