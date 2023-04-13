UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Villas
Villas for sale in Cyprus
Peyia
105
Yeroskipou
47
koinoteta chloraka
46
Chloraka
44
Neo Chorio
31
Empa
30
koinoteta empas
30
Polis Chrysochous
20
demos mesa geitonias
16
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
Polis
16
koinoteta mandrion
11
koinoteta parekklesias
9
koinoteta kissonergas
8
Yermasoyia
6
demos agiou athanasiou
5
koinoteta armenochoriou
5
koinoteta talas
3
Lakatamia
2
Nicosia Municipality
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
1 139 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
1 Floor
€ 432,540
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
Villa 4 room villa
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 710,538
Villa 4 + 1 in 5 minutes from the city center. Zeytenlik district, Kyrenia. With a closed ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
512 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 712,988
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
Villa 4 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 470,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Villa 5 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 585,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 448,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
1 Floor
€ 848,200
We are presented with a luxurious two-story planning villa 3 + 1 under construction in the E…
Villa 3 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 2 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
273 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is loc…
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 3 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 567,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 494,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 568,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 544,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 605,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 597,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 572,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map