Mountain View Villas for Sale in Cyprus

253 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Welcome to the beautiful Cyprus - an island with impeccable beaches, amazing culture and cli…
€426,686
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in AK, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
AK, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4 + 1 in 5 minutes from the city center. Zeytenlik district, Kyrenia. With a closed ar…
€740,923
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
€743,478
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€430,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€349,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€567,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€568,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€544,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€605,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€539,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€539,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€597,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€572,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€583,000

Properties features in Cyprus

