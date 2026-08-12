Mountain View Villas for Sale in Cyprus

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Villas in mountains in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
150
Larnaca
21
Peyia
303
Ayia Napa
63
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22 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers privacy, sea…
$6,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 905 m²
Luxury 6 bedroom villa for sale in Moniatis, Limassol, set on 3,861 m² of landscaped land wi…
$4,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Nestled within an impressive 3,000sq.m. residential plot surrounded by greenery and mountain…
$931,101
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 780 m²
Discover one of Cyprus' finest private estates in prestigious Souni-Zanakia. 7 bedrooms, inf…
$5,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 3
The conceptual design of the villa seems to be ahead of time, forcing you to take a rest eve…
$3,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
$993,991
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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