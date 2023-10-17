Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Germasogeia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

53 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The townhouse showcases a modern and sophisticated design, spanning across three spacious le…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
€4,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
€7,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 803 m²
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
€6,00M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 004 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 901 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€7,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 589 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€9,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€7,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€3,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale with 4 bedrooms in Limassol + maid's room with its own toilet and a separate …
€1,70M
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 1
PLAN OF THE GROUND FLOOR WITH PLOT Two storied, 5 bedroom elite house in contemporary style …
€2,80M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful four bedroom villa in large plot with a private swimming poolis situated …
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€750,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
€1,70M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale a magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Po…
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,95M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,30M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,45M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 751 m²
Number of floors 1
Detailed InfoCondition: Under construction (3 months to deliver)Title: YesCovered veranda: 4…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale. The House consists of three floors.5 bedrooms2 bathrooms3 shower rooms1 offi…
€2,30M
