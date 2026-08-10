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Villas for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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69 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A modern detached three-bedroom villa currently under construction in Germasogeia, one of Li…
$1,27M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa – Sfalangiotissa, Germasogeia, Limassol This exceptional custo…
$2,21M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Located in the prestigious hills of Germasogeia in Limassol, this exclusive residential deve…
$1,22M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
Discover a New Standard of Luxury Living Nestled in the prestigious hills of Kalogiry in Ge…
$4,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
A lovely well appointed villa nestled in a quiet residential area of Germasogia. This beauti…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Offering a beautiful detached villa for sale in the sought after area of Germasogeia. With a…
$1,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience the essence of luxury in this new project, where you will find a premium lifestyl…
$2,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa under construction in the popular area of Germasoya. The hou…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Beautiful 5 bedroom villa in Germasogeia. • 2 levels • Air conditioning and heating system…
$1,52M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Located in the highly sought-after area of Germasogeia in Limassol. Currently under construc…
$871,101
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the essence of luxury at this new development, where a premium lifestyle awaits. …
$2,01M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
This modern five-bedroom villa is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Limassol and of…
$2,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Nestled in the prestigious hills of Germasogeia in Limassol, this exclusive residential proj…
$1,25M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This beautiful detached villa is under construction in the prestigious area of Ger…
$1,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
A small complex of townhouses is located in a green area of a prestigious coastal area withi…
$885,178
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
This 3-bedroom house with a private pool is located in the prestigious area of Potamos Germa…
$1,54M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Discover an extraordinary residence in the prestigious residential enclave of Paniotis, one …
$7,87M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Outstanding Villa in Potamos Yermasoya (PAPAS Area), Limassol. Plot: 691 m² | Covered Area: …
$4,53M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Luxury 4-bedroom villa located on the peaceful hills of Strogilos, Germasogeia, offering stu…
$970,470
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent modern villa located in the most prestigious area of Limassol - Potamos Germasoy…
$5,03M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 542 m²
Signature luxury 6-bedroom villa in the prestigious Potamos Yermasoyia (PAPAS area), Oias St…
$4,52M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Luxury modern 4-bedroom villa situated in the prestigious Germasogeia area of Limassol, set …
$1,86M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for rent in the prestigious Potamos Germasogeias area of Limassol, offering exc…
$4,22M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern detached villa in the project, located in the prestigious area of Germa…
$2,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Nestled within a private estate, this 5-bedroom residence exemplifies a perfect blend of com…
$1,28M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Located in the prestigious hills of Germasogeia in Limassol, this exclusive residential deve…
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Situated in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this elegant villa presents a rare opportun…
$784,133
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
This exceptional villa offers luxurious family living on a grand scale, combining elegant in…
$4,25M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Located in the prestigious Papas area of Potamos Germasogeias, just 200 metres from the beac…
$6,83M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Unparalleled living experience, boasting a generous 525 sq.m. of living space set on a spraw…
$3,43M
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