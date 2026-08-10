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Villas for sale in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus

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18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, under construction in the quiet area of Ayia Marinuda. The …
$696,942
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$576,071
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Meets Sustainable Living This exclusive three-bedroom v…
$553,739
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover luxurious hillside living with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Se…
$782,085
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom Modern Villa – Agia Marinouda, Paphos Located in the peaceful and sought-after ar…
$1,66M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction is a modern detached villa with an internal area of 180 m2 in th…
$810,176
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Meets Sustainable Living This exclusive three-bedroom v…
$569,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful detached villa, under construction, in the prestigious area of Ayia …
$564,302
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover luxurious hillside living with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Se…
$782,085
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in an elevated area in Geraskipou Agia Marinuda, Paphos, next to ELEAGOLF!Just 5 min…
$814,839
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$576,071
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, currently under construction, in a quiet area of Agia Marin…
$577,032
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern villa designed for one of the most sought-after areas - Geroskipou. The…
$575,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in an elevated area in Geraskipou Agia Marinuda, Paphos, next to ELEAGOLF!Just 5 min…
$726,194
Leave a request

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