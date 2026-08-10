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Villas for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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309 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Sea Caves Discover contemporary coastal living, an exclusive collection …
$1,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
$525,915
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Villa Peyia – Elevated Position with Panoramic Sea Views Situated in the p…
$1,38M
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern detached villa for sale, located in the picturesque area of Peyia, Peyia. With an int…
$444,106
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan detached villa in Pegeia, offering an exceptional opportunit…
$663,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a pre-construction, semi-detached villa in the prestigious area of Peyia, Peyia. T…
$483,774
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Experience the Pinnacle of Mediterranean Living at Dragon House. Nestled in the highly sough…
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1274 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,06M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Peyia, Paphos This elegant 3-bedroom villa is situated in the scenic area…
$559,448
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1256 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,12M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This coastal development offers a collection of luxury detached villas set in a pristine be…
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: This magnificent villa is designed to offer luxury living in one of the most prest…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
Purple Bliss — Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa in Paphos, Cyprus Purple Bliss is a refined 4-be…
$2,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 506 m²
For sale: This modern detached villa offers 506 m2 of thoughtfully designed internal space, …
$2,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
For sale (off-plan) 4 bedroom modern Villa in Pegeia, Paphos. It is located on a hilltop off…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 481 m²
Set in an exclusive and peaceful hillside location in Peyia, this stunning modern villa offe…
$2,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The property is situated in a high quality community project designed by a top architect of …
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale detached villa in the planning stage with a thoughtful interior area of 128.3 squar…
$589,981
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a frontline seafront villa with 5 bedrooms, private pool, sauna, games room and much…
$3,96M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: charming private villa in the prestigious area of Peia. This beautiful secondary h…
$526,906
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Exclusive 5-Bedroom Villa with Sea View and Two Plots. This exceptional five-bedroom luxury …
$3,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful villa is located in a very popular area of Peyia and offers easy access to a …
$507,491
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1279 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,26M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1257 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,22M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1273 is a modern state of the art luxury 4 …
$1,05M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale: An off-plan detached villa in the sought-after area of Peyia, offering a unique …
$445,251
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Modern Detached Villa Under Construction in Peyia — 165 sqm, 4 En‑suite Bedrooms Overview D…
$806,282
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Dahlia Charm is a stunning 4-bedroom villa conveniently located near a sandy beach. It featu…
$1,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Tucked into the tranquil hills of Peyia, this exclusive collection of 26 contemporary villas…
$1,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale stunning detached villa project in the prestigious area of Sea Caves. This impressi…
$3,64M
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