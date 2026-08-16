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Villas for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

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8 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$489,919
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Chara Homes 33 — Elegant 3-Bedroom Residence in Lakatamia, Nicosia Chara Homes 33 is a mo…
$345,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Chara Homes 33 — Modern Family Living in the Heart of Lakatamia Chara Homes 33 is an eleg…
$345,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
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Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$490,445
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
$308,618
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
$732,315
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