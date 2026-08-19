Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polis
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Polis, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
Description of object: Argaka Village 6 Villa No.2 is a 4 bedroom villa for sale in Polis. B…
$577,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 25 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 24 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
4 Bedroom Villa – Refined Space, Privacy & Mediterranean Comfort This spacious 4-bedroom vil…
$585,668
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 26 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 31 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$653,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Cobalt Heights is a desirable property located in the peaceful town of Polis, Cyprus, celebr…
$564,931
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 553 m²
Valterra Estates offers a luxurious residence with a spacious basement featuring storage roo…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go