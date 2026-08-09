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Villas for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

;
Strovolos
18
Lakatameia
8
Latsia
18
Nicosia
3
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74 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Chara Homes 33 — Elegant 3-Bedroom Residence in Lakatamia, Nicosia Chara Homes 33 is a mo…
$345,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Α classic style, four-bedroom, detached villa built inside a full plot. The villa is particu…
$696,881
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Floor 2
5-Bedroom Villa – Contemporary Elegance and Timeless Luxury General Description This five-be…
$1,80M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and energy-efficient family living in a quiet…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom villa delivers refined modern living in a family-oriented residentia…
$458,780
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Vienna”, Geri, Nicosia — Modern 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool Citio 2…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Psimolofou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Psimolofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Experience modern, comfortable living in this energy-efficient residence. Boasting 3 bedroom…
$336,800
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Chara Homes 33 — Modern Family Living in the Heart of Lakatamia Chara Homes 33 is an eleg…
$345,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
A modern development with four-bedroom houses in Strovolos, constructed to the highest stand…
$435,551
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dali, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 423 m²
Chara Homes 32 — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa in Dali, Nicosia Chara Homes 32 is a modern…
$495,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$259,957
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and energy-efficient family living in a quiet…
$389,092
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Floor 2
5-Bedroom Villa – Contemporary Elegance and Timeless Luxury General Description This five-be…
$1,80M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 366 m²
BOREAS DOMUS — Elegant 5-Bedroom Residence with Private Pool in Nicosia BOREAS DOMUS is a…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful five-bedroom family home located in the prestigious area of Kokkines, just a fiv…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Siena”, Geri, Nicosia — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa Citio 2 – Villa “Si…
$445,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and energy-efficient family living in a quiet…
$386,769
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and energy-efficient family living in a quiet…
$377,477
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
The property is a three-storey house in Egkomi. It is located 125 meters from the 3rd Primar…
$510,664
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Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$228,872
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom villa delivers refined modern living in a family-oriented residentia…
$418,129
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Three bedroom house with basement, verandas and storage room. On the ground floor there is a…
$487,957
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and energy-efficient family living in a quiet…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
The property in question is a three bedroom house located in Aglantsia, Nicosia. The ground …
$644,744
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
$444,620
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Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
$401,626
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Villa 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Luxurious four bedroom villa for sale in Peyia - Paphos , with 184 sq.m. covered interior sp…
$430,425
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Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$277,423
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Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$306,816
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Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$229,962
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Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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