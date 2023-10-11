Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Nicosia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Geri
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€340,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€415,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 164 sq.m. covered interior s…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
€300,000

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir