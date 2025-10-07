Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Anarita
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Anarita, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
Located in a peaceful area of natural beauty in Anarita Village, Paphos, these 3-bedroom vil…
$374,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful country complex with sea and mountain views and beautiful green landscapes. The vi…
$472,980
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anarita, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go