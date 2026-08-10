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Villas for sale in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
This new golf resort complex offers a unique landscape next to the largest salt lake on the …
$1,93M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an impressive detached villa under construction with a spacious interior area of…
$2,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
This new golf resort offers unique scenery next to the largest salt lake on the island. The …
$2,09M
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