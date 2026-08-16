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Villas for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

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169 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$767,456
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$799,672
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 353 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$741,524
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$807,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa is designed to provide the ultimate combination of modern livi…
$892,338
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$727,386
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa is ideally located in the prestigious area of Protaras, offering …
$636,829
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 bedroom family villa located in a new complex of just eleven beautiful residences.Located …
$548,578
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
For sale: spacious 3-bedroom villas in Almaria Villas Phase D, Pernera. Located just 610 …
$730,756
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa under construction is ideally located in the prestigious area of …
$678,883
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful 5 bedroom villa located in a quiet location in Protaras, just a few minutes drive …
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Spacious detached villa is under construction and is located in the prestigious area of Prot…
$1,24M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3 bedroom villa in Paralimni with full ownership. This extremely spacious villa is…
$460,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development of villas is located in the coastal resort of Kapparis, one of the most…
$620,365
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 4-bedroom residence is located just a few steps from the beach, making every d…
$1,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 319 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$727,814
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms in the sought-after resort area of Kapparis, working all yea…
$734,404
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$739,946
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 322 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$730,099
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Contemporary Coastal Living – 3-Bedroom Villa in Kapparis This elegant 3-bedroom villa in Ka…
$726,455
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning villa, built in 2008, has an exclusive front position with magnificent sea vie…
$6,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, which is currently under construction, with an interior…
$433,390
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$741,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Aurora Villas is an exclusive residential project consisting of four …
$742,230
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience sophisticated waterfront living with this stunning seafront villa, designed in a …
$929,443
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the modern luxury of living in Kapparis, a tranquil coastal area where every vill…
$860,595
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautifully restored detached villa occupies a privileged coastal location in Protaras,…
$551,597
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Overview 3 Bedroom Villa in the serene and vibrant neighbo…
$634,933
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this well maintained detached villa for sale in the prestigious area of Protaras, C…
$816,377
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