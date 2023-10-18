UAE
Villas for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
178 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€474,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
162 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
2
167 m²
Welcome to exclusive luxury villas in Protaras, just a short stroll away from the island’s m…
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
173 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
167 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
2
Nestled in the picturesque area of Pernera, an exclusive gated community awaits you, offerin…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
7
7
411 m²
Nestled in the serene and idyllic area of Protaras, this stunning luxury seafront villa is a…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
4
4
181 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
3
159 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€830,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
2
132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€614,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
2
132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€594,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
4
4
430 m²
This south-facing villa is special and very attractive, enjoying complete privacy, spectacul…
€6,75M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
6
8
375 m²
Are you dreaming of a home right on the beach, with the turquoise Mediterranean waves within…
€5,32M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
6
8
462 m²
Are you dreaming of a home right on the beach, with the turquoise Mediterranean waves within…
€6,38M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
4
275 m²
This property is located in Protaras, a tourist area in the East of Cyprus, boasting same lo…
€1,58M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
2
198 m²
A beautifully bright and modern three bedroom detached villa situated on a quiet ridge overl…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
116 m²
This villa is situated in the ever popular south-east coast of Cyprus. Its location, surroun…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
6
375 m²
3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Paralimni, Cyprus
5
4
700 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
3
140 m²
1
For sale villa of 140 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
165 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
131 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 131 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
162 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€466,140
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
190 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€670,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
4
133 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€540,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
174 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
156 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€520,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
175 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
222 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
320 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Recommend
