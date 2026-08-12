Pool Villas for sale in Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
150
Larnaca
21
Peyia
303
Ayia Napa
63
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136 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa in Elysian Homes II with optional private pool. This el…
$792,108
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in the MITO Seaview complex, Paphos. This elegant resid…
$843,741
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
For sale: 4-bedroom villa in Blue Horizon, Sea Caves area, Cyprus. A modern project by a …
$1,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 709 m²
NOTEAS DOMUS — Contemporary 3+1 Bedroom Villa in Larnaca (Off Plan) NOTEAS DOMUS is a sty…
$1,74M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
For sale: Elegant two-bedroom villa in Baia, Kato Paphos, just steps from the sea. This v…
$762,770
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$561,702
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 7 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 136.7 m², covered veranda 18 m², total cover…
$617,342
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 773 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa at Ionion Seafront Villas, Ayia Napa. This villa offers elegant…
$1,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$585,358
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
For sale: Luxurious five-bedroom residence with panoramic sea views in Sunset Breeze, Paphos…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Almond Villa — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa in Episkopi, Paphos The 3-bedroom Almond Villa o…
$580,879
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Elegant three-bedroom residence in Olivia IV, Paphos. This stylish home offers mod…
$481,132
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Artemis Villas — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Garden, Pool, and Sea Views Thi…
$833,180
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 134.5 m², covered veranda 15 m², total area …
$640,638
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Argaka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 593 m²
Argaka Village 6 — Last Available Villa No. 2, Ready Home Near the Beach A premium 4-bedr…
$506,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
This 3-bedroom villa in Sea Caves Villas combines luxury living with natural beauty. Located…
$848,622
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in the exclusive ORION VILLAS project, located in the …
$1,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Konia Panthea — Spacious Three-Bedroom Villa with Roof Garden and Panoramic Views This sp…
$692,361
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 11 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 134.5 m², covered veranda 12 m², total cove…
$652,286
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Modern four-bedroom residence in Olivia III, Paphos. This spacious home offers com…
$680,626
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Vienna”, Geri, Nicosia — Modern 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool Citio 2…
$1,50M
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Villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Welcome to Amber Homes, premier project in Paphos, Cyprus. This exclusive development in Kis…
$600,116
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom villa with 2 bathrooms in Fairview, Konia, Paphos. This elegant v…
$545,674
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite Residences — Spacious Four-Bedroom Villa with Premium Coastal Living The four-bedro…
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thrinia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thrinia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 362 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Tenera Homes, Geroskipou Hills, Paphos. A modern project off…
$928,290
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 166 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa at ZEUS Sea Caves, Paphos — offering stylish and comfor…
$1,82M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$762,770
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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