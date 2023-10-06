Pool Villas for sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast…
€979,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in AJ11-12, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
AJ11-12, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
€441,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,95M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€530,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€567,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€568,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€544,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€615,000

