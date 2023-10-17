UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
koinoteta agiou tychona
Villas
Villas for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa
Clear all
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4
3
232 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3
2
201 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
7
6
Situated on top of a hill near an ancient archaeological site of Limassol, this stunning fou…
€7,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
5
705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€15,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
275 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with fireplace, with floor heating, with private pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
312 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, perfect for relaxation and soaking up the sun.…
€2,61M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
158 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
202 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3
1
165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
3
285 m²
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
6
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
€4,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4
5
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
€2,99M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
4
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2
3
131 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
239 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€570,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
150 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€660,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
354 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
272 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
3
400 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
7
5
800 m²
5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
€3,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
310 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
4
535 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
245 m²
2
Beautiful 4 bedroom villa with private pool and garden located in the gated Messoyos complex…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
7
5
785 m²
3
Luxury villa with sea views, located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, 1.5 km fro…
€2,99M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
6
3
3
Welcome to this fantastic villa with panoramic sea views that you will never forget! The …
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
526 m²
1
i/ViEW villas are located on the costal cliffs of Amathus – one of the most ancient royal ci…
€2,38M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
