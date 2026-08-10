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Villas for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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77 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
$5,60M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in one of Limassol’s most prestigious residential areas. This…
$2,15M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 387 m²
An exceptional hilltop villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Limassol, offering a …
$3,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 737 m²
A luxurious four bedroom plus one, Villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas Hills is availabl…
$5,59M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This impressive detached villa is currently under construction in the prestigious …
$3,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 548 m²
This elegant five-bedroom villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychon offers a perfect com…
$5,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
This modern 4 bedroom villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, close to all the nece…
$2,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
A modern detached villa is for sale, which is under construction, in the prestigious area of…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
This spacious villa is located in a gated residential complex consisting of 8 detached house…
$3,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
For sale is a stunning detached villa located in the desirable area of Agios Tychon. This im…
$1,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
NEW PROJECT, NEW LOCATION! This new project is located in one of the most popular areas of …
$862,634
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 209 m²
Discover contemporary luxury living in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas. This exceptio…
$1,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Unparalleled Design in a Superb City Location This contemporary project is unique in its lo…
$785,973
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Property Description Discover this elegant and exceptionally spacious 4-bedroom detached vi…
$3,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Positioned in one of the most prestigious hillside locations of Agios Tychonas, this excepti…
$3,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Set on a substantial 4,920 sqm plot in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, this villa si…
$3,67M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 022 m²
Perched in the prestigious hills of Agios Tychonas, there is an extraordinary off-plan villa…
$5,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern detached villa currently under construction in the prestigious area of …
$903,434
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in one of Limassol’s most prestigious residential areas. …
$1,98M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa with spacious interior area of 221 m2. The facility is curre…
$1,40M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a stunning detached villa located in the beautiful area of Agios Tychonas. This sp…
$3,85M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
For sale is a luxury detached villa, currently under construction, located in the prestigiou…
$4,65M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, this contemporary villa offers an excepti…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
This modern 4 bedroom villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, close to all the nece…
$2,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Luxurious villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas. - 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 kit…
$3,57M
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Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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