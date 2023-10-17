Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

64 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€700,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Situated on top of a hill near an ancient archaeological site of Limassol, this stunning fou…
€7,50M
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with fireplace, with floor heating, with private pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with fireplace, with floor heating, with private pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, perfect for relaxation and soaking up the sun.…
€2,61M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
€4,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
€2,99M
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
€2,30M
Villa 2 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
€495,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€570,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful 4 bedroom villa with private pool and garden located in the gated Messoyos complex…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with sea views, located in the prestigious area of ​​Agios Tychonas, 1.5 km fro…
€2,99M
Villa 5 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Welcome to this fantastic villa with panoramic sea views that you will never forget! The …
€1,30M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 1
i/ViEW villas are located on the costal cliffs of Amathus – one of the most ancient royal ci…
€2,38M

