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Villas for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

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63 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Living in the Heart of Ayia Napa – 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool & Roof Garden Nestled in…
$2,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
3-Bedroom Villas This 3-bedroom villa redefines grandeur and exclusivity, offering additiona…
$3,78M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Seafront Luxury Living in Ayia Napa – Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Retreat Experie…
$3,33M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Rooftop Sea Views Nestled in a tranquil and …
$657,813
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Seaside Elegance – 3-Bedroom Villa between Ayia Napa & Cape Greco Set just 150 meters from t…
$3,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$702,264
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 192 m²
Located in the vibrant center of Ayia Napa, just a short walk from the historic square of th…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$699,980
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$725,102
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$707,973
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$736,521
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
A unique project to build three ultra-luxury villas located on a sandy beach on the north si…
$3,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 601 m²
An exclusive 3-bedroom waterfront residence on the prestigious residential island within Ayi…
$5,84M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3-bedroom detached villa in Elite Blu Hillside Residences, an exclusive development of 43 …
$734,320
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
Located in one of the most picturesque coastal areas between Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, this …
$3,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This exceptional detached villa in Ayia Napa presents a unique opportunity to purc…
$3,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 601 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa in the exclusive Pliades development, Ayia Thekla, just steps from…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Eco-Inspired Luxury – 4-Bedroom Villa in Cavo Greko In the heart of the awe-inspiring Cavo G…
$1,68M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,27M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,21M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
Seaside Sophistication – 3-Bedroom Villa in Ayia Napa with Panoramic Views Ayia Napa has evo…
$2,19M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$705,690
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$699,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$9,41M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,14M
Leave a request
Close
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Living in the Heart of Ayia Napa – 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool & Roof Garden Nestled in…
$1,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 461 m²
The architecture of the villa is an expression of the unity of the new and the old, combinin…
$8,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$705,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,16M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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