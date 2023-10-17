Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Ayia Napa
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€525,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€593,900
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 189 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€435,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€481,535
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached villa 3 bedroomsCOVERED AREA 116.35 UNCOV. VERANDAS 41.7TOTAL AREA 158.05Plot Area …
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€575,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€685,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€540,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
€2,95M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 262 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor consists of living r…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€2,35M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 504 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€3,70M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir