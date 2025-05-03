Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
40
Larnaca
13
Peyia
51
Ayia Napa
25
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Minthis is an exclusive residential retreat perched on a tranquil hilltop within a 5 million…
$2,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Minthis is an exclusive residential retreat perched on a tranquil hilltop within a 5 million…
$2,75M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Named after and situated at the highest point of the resort, the calmness that you feel here…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go