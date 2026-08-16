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Villas for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

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69 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a stunning villa project located in the tranquil area of Kissonerga. This modern…
$1,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Maris Verde Villas — Elegant Luxury Villas on the Coast of Cyprus Maris Verde Villas offe…
$827,626
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
For sale: Luxurious five-bedroom residence with panoramic sea views in Sunset Breeze, Paphos…
$1,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
Luxury 5-bedroom beachfront villa in Paphos with private garden and swimming pool. Set in a …
$3,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Experience modern coastal living in a collection of…
$541,139
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: detached villa on the first line of the sea in Kissonerg, a sought-after coastal v…
$2,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Maris Verde Villas offers a luxurious coastal lifestyle in the heart of Cyprus. With breatht…
$899,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Lyra Villas, Paphos. A modern project by a reliable develope…
$555,791
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Discover an exclusive collection of contemporary de…
$541,139
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Modern four-bedroom residence in Olivia III, Paphos. This spacious home offers com…
$680,626
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Maris Verde Villas redefines luxury on the beautiful shores of Cyprus, combining modern desi…
$827,626
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Perfectly located in Kissonerga village between Paphos and the famous Coral Bay beach. Near …
$1,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in the MITO Seaview complex, Paphos. This elegant resid…
$843,741
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Discover a superb collection of modern detached res…
$541,139
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Introducing an exclusive development of beautifully…
$539,249
Leave a request
Villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Welcome to Amber Homes, premier project in Paphos, Cyprus. This exclusive development in Kis…
$549,527
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is offered a fully ready for occupancy detached villa, representing luxury housing …
$4,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Paphos Marina Villas an exclusive group of detached villas which are available for sale at t…
$6,28M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Experience modern coastal living in a collection of…
$541,139
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
For sale: Spacious four-bedroom residence in Olivia IV, Paphos. This modern home offers gene…
$563,276
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Enjoy modern coastal living with this exclusive col…
$539,249
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Introducing an exclusive development of beautifully…
$539,249
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
4 Bedroom Villa The three-bedroom villa is designed for those who value space, elegance, and…
$1,37M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 378 m²
Dahlia Charm — Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa in Paphos, Cyprus Dahlia Charm is an exquisite 4…
$1,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
This beautiful 3 bedroom villa, meeting the highest standards, is located in one of the most…
$3,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern villa under construction for sale, located in the picturesque area of Kissonerga. T…
$543,708
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful 5 bedroom villa, made to the highest standards, is located in one of the most…
$3,99M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Lyra Villas, Paphos. A modern project by a reliable develope…
$508,490
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in the MITO Seaview complex, Paphos. This contemporary …
$1,06M
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Properties features in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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