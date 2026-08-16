Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Oroklini
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$936,439
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 2
Stunning new development, located on the outskirts of the pictureque village of Oroklini, ne…
$486,655
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$858,697
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$858,697
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Righthome Heights II is an exclusive residential development in the d…
$433,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Righthome Heights II is an exclusive residential development in the d…
$433,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$783,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
This ultra-modern 4-bedroom detached villa is located in the prestigious Oroklini Heights ar…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Modern, bright beautiful villas located in a very popular and lovely area in the Larnaca dis…
$401,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 2
Stunning new development, located on the outskirts of the pictureque village of Oroklini, ne…
$458,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$858,697
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
$1,38M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Oroklini, Larnaca This elegant 3-bedroom villa is part of a gated complex…
$801,413
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 293 m²
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$772,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
This beautifully designed 4-bedroom home combines modern comfort with serene living. Bright,…
$295,438
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$878,721
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$824,284
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$766,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$863,408
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Nestled in the tranquil residential area of Oroklini, Larnaca, this well-maintained 3-bedroo…
$452,973
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Modern, bright beautiful villas located in a very popular and lovely area in the Larnaca dis…
$384,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious 4-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Oroklini tourist area of Larnaca, just…
$813,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Luxury Residence in Oroklini General Description This exceptional 5-bedroo…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$875,187
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Oroklini, Larnaca This elegant 3-bedroom villa is part of a gated complex…
$778,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 247 m²
Floor 3
Stunning new development, located on the outskirts of the pictureque village of Oroklini, ne…
$696,881
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$855,163
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 176 sq.m. covered interior b…
$359,940
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go