Villas for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
15 villas in a closed complex in Larnaca. The pool is included in all villas. Description of…
€470,000
Villa 5 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Nestled in the serene Oroklini area of Larnaca, a large gated community complex offers unpar…
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Nestled in the serene Oroklini area of Larnaca, a large gated community complex offers unpar…
€854,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€580,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 146 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€395,000
