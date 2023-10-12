Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Welcome to stylish modern villas located in one of the most upscale areas of Larnaca, Kamare…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Nestled within the tranquil residential neighborhood of Larnaca, these two elegant villas of…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€603,000
Villa 2 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€409,000
Villa 2 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€426,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Step into an exceptional new project, a collection of stylish luxury villas ideally located …
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Discover an exclusive and extraordinary project nestled in the highly sought-after Livadia a…
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex located in the peaceful and developing area of L…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
An ultra-luxury beachfront villa is nestled on the pristine beaches of the charming town of …
€2,94M
Villa 5 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
This cozy and comfortable 5-bedroom house is located in a very quiet area of Aradippou, clos…
€440,000
Villa 2 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
This charming development of two semi-detached townhouses is located in the privileged area …
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 188 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€470,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 225 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 178 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 167 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€399,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€480,000

