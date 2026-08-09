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Villas for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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140 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 259 m²
MYKONOS VILLA — Luxury Five-Bedroom Seaside Residence in Dhekelia, Larnaca MYKONOS VILLA …
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Modern 2 & 3 Bedroom Residences in Kiti, Larnaca Discover a new residential project located…
$319,404
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$783,991
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
House 8 – Anglisides Gardens, Anglisides House 8 is the largest residence in the Anglisides…
$375,518
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
This ultra-modern 4-bedroom detached villa is located in the prestigious Oroklini Heights ar…
$2,90M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
This contemporary 3-bedroom house offers comfortable modern living in the peaceful area of A…
$477,718
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and well-balanced living in the peaceful vil…
$284,356
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Modern 2 & 3 Bedroom Residences in Kiti, Larnaca Discover a new residential project located…
$243,908
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$878,721
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
New 3-bedroom villa is available in Perivolia, Larnaca, currently under construction and des…
$638,808
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to a modern residential complex of 10 beautifully designed homes located in the rapi…
$336,810
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$987,248
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
A fully furnished 3-bedroom villa in the Krasa area of Larnaca, set on a 400 m² plot with 40…
$598,716
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Located on a good plot in a very sought-after area of Livadia, this well-maintained four-bed…
$453,208
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Modern 2 & 3 Bedroom Residences in Kiti, Larnaca Discover a new residential project located…
$249,716
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
Presenting two modern, luxurious detached villas, these exquisite homes are situated at the …
$413,614
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Four bedroom detached house in Ayioi Anargyri, LarnacaLocated in the popular residential are…
$418,863
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 709 m²
NOTEAS DOMUS — Contemporary 3+1 Bedroom Villa in Larnaca (Off Plan) NOTEAS DOMUS is a sty…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious 4-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Oroklini tourist area of Larnaca, just…
$813,028
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 486 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa with Premium Finishes and Coastal Elegance This luxurious four-bedroom v…
$1,61M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$863,408
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 195 m²
Spacious 4-Bedroom Home for Sale in Xylotympou – Fully Renovated in 2022Located in the quiet…
$230,442
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Righthome Heights II is an exclusive residential development in the d…
$433,919
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$858,697
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Discover modern living in these beautiful 3-bedroom Houses, perfect for families or Investme…
$413,614
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
FIRST LINE ON THE COAST!Discover the epitome of luxury living at this wonderful Villana Beac…
$4,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers stylish and comfortable living in the sought-after coasta…
$553,697
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Oroklini, Larnaca This elegant 3-bedroom villa is part of a gated complex…
$801,413
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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