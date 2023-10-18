Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Empa, Cyprus

34 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Situated in the charming village of Emba, this place offers a mix of comfort, luxury, and be…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Situated in the charming village of Emba, this place offers a mix of comfort, luxury, and be…
€417,000
Villa 5 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
The massive classic Mediterranean-style house 5 bedroom villa was built in 1986 as a result …
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 499 m²
This newly built, impeccably designed 6+ bedroom residence boasts unparalleled sea views. Pe…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This modern and luxurious villa is located in an attractive area in Konia, a prestigious sub…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 163 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
€2,40M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
€2,13M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale in Kato Paphos. 824 m2of love and harmony. Basement Living Spaces (Med…
€3,45M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€520,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€720,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 299 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,67M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€440,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€621,500
Villa Villa with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
3 & 4 BED LUXURY VILLAS, MODERN & TRADITIONAL STYLE! • Just 4 mins drive to Paphos center & …
€425,000
