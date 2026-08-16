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Villas for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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122 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
The ultra-modern project is an address that will take your breath away the moment you enter.…
$1,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views – Chloraka, Paphos This 3-bedroom villa com…
$641,990
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
For sale is a stunning detached villa completed in 2024, offering a modern design and comfor…
$920,953
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
The ultra-modern project is a location that will take your breath away the moment you enter.…
$1,55M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View – Chloraka, Paphos This brand-new villa offers a…
$902,256
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 423 m²
Luce Lume Villas — Modern Luxury on the Mediterranean Coast of Cyprus Luce Lume Villas de…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This charming detached villa offers the perfect combination of coziness and style,…
$676,118
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 731 m²
Luce Lume Villas is a prestigious property in the prime location of Paphos, Cyprus. With its…
$3,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom seaside villa in Chloraka, Paphos offers a perfect blend of modern Me…
$1,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa in Chloraka is fully move-in ready and perfectly combines luxury …
$997,569
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern detached villa, currently under construction, located in the prestigious area of ​​…
$1,11M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For sale: Spacious seven-bedroom villa located in the peaceful area of Chlorakas. This impre…
$2,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 4
This fabulous project is located on a gentle hillside in Chloraka, overlooking the sea, on t…
$2,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
Dahlia Charm — A Serene Retreat in Paphos, Cyprus Dahlia Charm offers a serene escape whe…
$2,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale is this beautiful detached villa, designed to meet modern living standards.…
$1,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views – Chloraka, Paphos This 3-bedroom villa com…
$622,243
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Eternal Sunset Haven invites you to experience the magic of Pafos, a city where history meet…
$779,220
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
This project is a prestigious development on the outskirts of Chloraki, in a wealthy area of…
$826,009
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
EXCLUSIVE LISTING BY FOX REALTY - PAPHOS. For sale is a beautiful detached villa located in…
$643,218
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
For sale is a stunning detached villa situated in the charming area of Chlorakas. This compl…
$920,953
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Lower Chloraka Beautiful 3-bedroom villa located in the…
$786,582
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
For sale is a stunning detached villa situated in the charming area of Chlorakas. This compl…
$920,953
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Luce Lume Villas is your gateway to luxurious Mediterranean living in Cyprus. These stunning…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
Violet Charm seamlessly blends prime location, leisure, luxury, privacy, and elegance, creat…
$2,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Set in a desirable residential area of Chloraka, this exclusive collection of just four cont…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 579 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: An exclusive detached villa project offering luxury living with a total internal a…
$3,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
uxury Coastal Villas in Chloraka, Paphos – Modern Mediterranean Living This exclusive coast…
$3,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 4
This fabulous project is located on a gentle hillside in Chloraka, overlooking the sea, on t…
$3,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful detached villa with secondary housing in the prestigious area of Chl…
$1,56M
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